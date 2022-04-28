(The Center Square) – Maine will pay back prisoners who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic under a federal court settlement to return the seized money.
A class-action settlement filed Tuesday with the U.S. District Court in Portland will require the state to pay $163,228 to more than 50 prisoners who received jobless benefits because they had been laid off from work release programs. The funds were seized by the state after officials learned that the prisoners were receiving the jobless benefits.
A federal lawsuit was filed last year on behalf of a state prisoner who claimed his 14th Amendment right to due process had been violated by the "unlawful seizure" of money that was owed to him through federal and state unemployment programs.
Advocates welcomed the proposed settlement, saying it reaffirms their position that inmates are entitled to unemployment benefits like anyone else who is laid off from work.
"The purpose of the work release program and unemployment benefits is to ensure incarcerated people have access to financial security and employment when they return to their communities,” Carol Garvan, legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, said in a statement. “Our communities are safer when formerly incarcerated people have a foundation for a successful return home.”
Gov. Janet Mills stopped the jobless payments last year and ordered the state Department of Revenue to freeze the bursary accounts of any inmates who had received the benefits.
At least 53 inmates at state prisons and correctional facilities received $198,766 in unemployment benefits before their accounts were frozen, according to the Mills administration.
In a letter to Department of Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty, Mills called the decision to provide jobless benefits to inmates "appalling" and "bad public policy."
"While work release offers inmates a valuable opportunity to learn skills, support local employers, and earn a salary that could be used to pay restitution to victims it is a privilege – not a right – and any inmate that loses that privilege, for whatever reason, should not have access to a limited public benefits system," Mills wrote to Liberty.
The Maine attorney general’s office, which had previously cleared the payments, argued that the prisoners weren't deprived of their rights and had asked the courts to toss the lawsuit out.
In March, U.S. District Judge Lance Walker granted the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, ruling that Sparks' rights were not violated because he wasn't deprived of "the essentials necessary to sustain life." But the plaintiffs appealed the case, arguing that Walker erred in his decision.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, which heard oral arguments on the case in January, gave both parties time to work out a settlement.
“Everyone – including an incarcerated worker – is entitled to equal protection and fair treatment under the law," said David Webbert, a co-counsel in the lawsuit. "The settlement helps ensure that the state treats every Mainer with respect and dignity and that we don’t have any second-class people with second-class rights."