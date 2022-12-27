(The Center Square) – Maine is receiving more money from the federal government to help farmers whose crops have been contaminated with “forever” chemicals contained in sludge-based industrial fertilizers.
A $1.7 trillion federal appropriations bill, which cleared Congress last week, includes $5 million in federal funding specifically earmarked for farmers in Maine and other states to pay for testing, health monitoring and clean-up of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other serious illnesses.
Members of the state's congressional delegation pushed for the funding, and said while more help is needed, the additional money will help PFAS-impacted farmers test and remediate the chemical compounds.
“While Maine has led the nation in testing and responding to PFAS contamination on farmland, there is no question that farmers in other states will be affected," U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, said in a statement. "However, without any sort of safety net at USDA to support PFAS-impacted farmers, the people who feed us could lose everything."
Maine farmers have used sludge from wastewater treatment plants on crops for years as fertilizer. The processed wastewater is high in nutrients that are beneficial to growing.
But tests of soils on Maine farms have detected higher-than-acceptable levels of PFAS contamination, according to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry.
Overall, the state agency is planning to test more than 700 other farms for contamination, a costly process that officials say could take years.
PFAS chemicals, which were once used in everything from frying pans to firefighting foam, are showing up in tests of drinking water and soil across the country.
They are dubbed "forever chemicals" because they accumulate in the human body and can take thousands of years to degrade.
Research has found potential links between PFAS and illnesses, such as kidney cancer and high cholesterol, as well as complications in pregnancies.
Last year, Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill extending the statute of limitations for lawsuits involving PFAS contamination in soil and water systems to six years. The move is expected to lead to a wave of legal challenges against companies that caused the pollution.
Maine has also banned aerial spraying of PFAS chemicals, and was the first state to ban the practice of spreading PFAS-contaminated sewage sludge as fertilizer. State lawmakers have also been considering a plan to ban pesticides containing the compounds.
But farmers have complained that there isn't enough funding available to help them deal with the contamination.
Shelley Megquier, policy and research director at the Maine Farmland Trust, said the federal funds will provide increased support to impacted farmers in states with established thresholds of PFAS contamination, and accelerate research efforts on PFAS uptake, mitigation, and remediation methods.
"Other states are beginning to recognize the reality that Maine already has – that PFAS contamination endangers farm families, the agricultural sector, and our food system," she said. "But more support is needed in Maine and across the country."