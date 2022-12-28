(The Center Square) – Maine is roping in hundreds of millions of dollars for projects and programs from an omnibus spending package awaiting President Joe Biden's signature.
Tucked into the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which Congress passed last week in order to avert a shutdown, is $250 million in "earmarks" for Maine projects and programs.
Members of the state's congressional delegation said the list of 140 projects and programs funded with the money range from, food pantries and homeless shelters, to building new fire stations and community centers, and upgrading municipal water and sewer systems.
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said the earmarks will fund "important projects" across the state that will "improve the lives of Maine people" and make investments in many communities.
"These historic investments are going directly to the local organizations who need them the most and can effectively provide economic opportunities, personal enrichment, and other vital public services," King said in a statement.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, touted $3 million for upgrades at Maine Veterans’ Homes that was also included in the massive spending bill.
"At a time when there is already a severe shortage of nursing home beds, MVH’s facilities in rural parts of our state fill a critical need and allow Maine veterans to remain close to their loved ones," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. "These investments will help MVH perform necessary maintenance and upgrades to ensure that these homes remain safe for residents."
Overall, the omnibus spending package, which Biden has vowed to sign into law, includes an estimated $16 billion worth of earmarks, also known as community project funding, directing federal dollars for specific projects in lawmakers' home states.
Following a decade-long ban, Democratic legislative leaders revived the use of earmarks during the fiscal year 2022 budget process, which saw about $9.7 billion in pet projects from members of both parties, according to congressional reports.
In reviving the practice, Congress set a cap on earmarks which cannot exceed 1% of any spending package, including supplemental federal budgets. The House and Senate also set rules on lawmakers requiring them to post a list of the earmarks and certify that they have no personal financial stake in the projects.
Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle defend the practice as a means to get federal money into their districts for local projects that might otherwise go un-funded.
Critics say the earmark process benefits special interests and legislative leaders, while circumventing the checks and balances normally required for government-funded programs.