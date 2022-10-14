(The Center Square) – Maine is expected to take advantage of an expansion of the federal foreign seasonal worker visa program, announced this week by the Department of Homeland Security, to help ease a pressing labor shortage.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security increased the cap for seasonal guest workers, adding another 65,000 visas for companies looking to hire landscapers, fisherman and other foreign labor to help fill a labor shortage. The new H-2B visas are in addition to the 66,000 visas the government makes available every year to employers.
Maine leaders are encouraging businesses to take advantage of the additional workers to fill vacancies.
In a joint statement, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Angus King, I-Maine, said the additional work visas "will help our employers find the help they urgently need."
"Although this relief is welcome news to many Maine small businesses, there is still an overwhelming need given the current tight labor market and record low unemployment," the lawmakers said. "We must improve the H-2B program to ensure Maine small businesses do not continue to suffer from a lack of workers."
The H-2B visas are intended to fill jobs in qualifying businesses that would "suffer irreparable harm" without bringing in foreign workers to support their operations.
Of the 65,000 new visas, at least 20,000 will be set aside for applicants from Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The remainder will be offered to workers regardless of their nationality if they currently have an H2-B visa or have been issued one in the past three fiscal years, the federal agency said.
Last year, President Joe Biden lifted a ban on the guest-worker visa imposed by the Trump administration amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Biden administration followed up on the policy change by adding an additional 20,000 H-2B visas to the previous fiscal year's allocation.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the decision to authorize a full year's worth of visas at the outset of the fiscal year "will ensure that businesses can plan for their peak season labor needs."
"We also will bolster worker protections to safeguard the integrity of the program from unscrupulous employers who would seek to exploit the workers by paying substandard wages and maintaining unsafe work conditions," Mayorkas said in a statement.
To hire a foreign worker on an H-2B visa, employers must first try to hire an American worker for the opening and certify that there are none available to fill the position.
Employers submitted nearly 97,000 applications for seasonal visas in the previous fiscal year, according to federal data.
Maine also relies heavily on agricultural guest workers under the separate H-2A visa program, which has no limit set by Congress.