(The Center Square) – Maine is getting $73 million in pandemic relief funds from the federal government to help improve access to low-cost child care in the state.
The federal grant money, provided through the American Rescue Plan Act, will be diverted to Maine's child care providers to increase pay for staff and cover costs related to the pandemic.
Gov. Janet Mills said the funds will "help tackle the hardships presented by the pandemic, including staffing and lost revenue, and enable us to build a stronger, more sustainable and affordable child care system in our state – something that is vital as we strengthen our economy."
"Maine’s child care providers have been crucial to providing a safe place for kids to learn and grow while allowing their parents to go to work and contribute to our economic recovery," she said in a statement.
Overall, the state is getting about $120 million in federal funding for expanding child care programs through the American Rescue Plan Act.
To date, 951 of Maine’s providers – about 58% of the state's licensed child care operators – have applied for the latest round of grants, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
"Access to affordable, high-quality child care is one of the most important ways we can support Maine’s working families during and after the pandemic," DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. "These grants will give providers resources they need as part of our broader plan to chart a sustainable recovery and brighter future for Maine’s child care system."
A law signed by Mills in July overhauled the state's early schooling system, which provides child care from birth to five years old for Maine families that meet federal poverty guidelines.
Earlier this year, Mills directed $20 million in federal funding to expanding infant and toddler care and pre-kindergarten programs run by public schools.
Like many states, Maine is struggling to provide child care services for working families who are returning to their jobs as the threat of the pandemic subsides.
Advocates say a major issue is the low pay for child care workers. The average wage for a child care worker in Maine is about $12.80 an hour; while the average hourly wage for all workers in Maine is more than $24 an hour, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The deadline for child care providers to apply for the latest round of grant funding is Sept. 30, according to the agency.