(The Center Square) – Maine is getting help from the federal government to deal with a winter surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, the Mills administration announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state's request to dispatch EMTs and ambulance teams to help eight acute care hospitals transport patients.
The deployment follows president Joe Biden's announcement that FEMA is deploying troops with medical skills and hundreds of ambulances and paramedic teams to several states, including New Hampshire and Vermont, to treat and transport COVID-19 infected patients and help relieve overburdened hospital workers.
Gov. Janet Mills welcomed the federal assistance and said it will help alleviate strain on the state's health care system from a flood of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“Like our fellow New England states, Maine’s hospitals are being pushed to the brink during this sustained surge of COVID-19, driven primarily by people who are still not vaccinated,” Mills said in a statement.
“I am grateful for this additional federal support and I am hopeful that, along with actions by my Administration, it will help alleviate the strain on our health care system,” she said. “Maine people can do their part by stepping up to get vaccinated, regardless of whether it’s their first or third shot. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the only way to get through this surge without losing more lives."
Steven Michaud, president of the Maine Hospital Association, said expanding ambulance capacity is a "big part" of easing the stress on the state's hospitals.
“Transportation for patients is a critical component of decompressing our overly stressed hospitals,” he said. “A rare open bed does no good if we can’t get the patient to it in a timely manner."
The Mills administration said it is waiting for details from the federal government about when the ambulance teams will arrive and if additional help is coming.
"We look forward to receiving further details from the federal government about expanding access to COVID-19 testing and vaccination, which are critical to stemming this surge," Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of Maine's Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
At a weekly COVID-19 briefing, Shah said the highly contagious omicron variant will likely become more dominant in Maine in the next few weeks, after the first five cases were identified last week.
Like many states, Maine is dealing with a flood of COVID-19 patients that has been exacerbated by a critical shortage of nurses and other medical professionals.
Last week, Mills deployed members of the Maine National Guard to help alleviate short-term capacity issues at hospitals and maintain access to emergency rooms.
Maine reported a record 375 people were hospitalized Wednesday with the virus, including 124 in intensive care. The state reported 1,463 new cases and five additional deaths related to the virus.
Meanwhile, a chronic shortage of nurses and other health care workers is preventing the state's acute care hospitals from expanding their capacity.
State officials urged residents to get vaccinated if they haven't, and get their booster shots if they have been fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, 74% of Maine's eligible population was fully vaccinated, but the rates are lower in some parts of the state.
