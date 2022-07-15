(The Center Square) – Maine is getting $110 million from the federal government to expand high speed internet access in the state's far-flung rural communities.
The funding, announced Thursday by the U.S. Treasury Department, is the state's first tranche of allocations through the Capital Projects Fund, which was created by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in March.
Gov. Janet Mills said the federal money will fund a new project seeking to connect nearly 24,000 households in rural, unserved Maine communities to high-speed internet service.
"For our people, our economy, and our future, a high-speed internet connection must be available to everyone in Maine who wants one," she said in a statement.
The new program will be overseen by the newly created Maine Connectivity Authority, a quasi-governmental agency tasked with building physical infrastructure, providing grants and loans for broadband projects, and partnering with local governments to expand internet access.
Andrew Butcher, the authority's president, said the funds "represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the infrastructure for the future."
Maine has consistently received poor grades for broadband coverage, with a recent report by BroadbandNow Research listing it as one of the 10 worst states for high speed internet service.
The Federal Communications Commission estimates more than 11% of the state has little or no access to broadband.
Under ARPA's Capital Projects Fund, each state received an award according to a formula set by the federal government. The funding announced this week represents about 84% of Maine's $128.2 million allocation from the fund.
The state's congressional delegation, which has pushed to divert more federal money and resources to expanding internet access, welcomed release of the funds.
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, called the funding a "game changer" for Maine and said it will "make a significant difference" for people by "expanding economic prosperity, opening educational pathways, and creating convenient ways to get critical services like health care."
In 2020, Gov. Janet Mills directed $5.6 million in federal CARES Act relief money to help pay for new infrastructure for high-speed broadband to students in rural communities who struggled with a lack of connectivity during the pandemic when schools shifted to remote learning.
Last year, in July, the state's voters approved a $120 million bond bill that included $15 million to pay for expanding high-speed internet service in parts of the state.
Maine isn't the only state struggling to expand broadband access. Nationwide, an estimated 22% of households, or roughly 28 million, lacked high-speed access to the internet from home in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.