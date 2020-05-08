(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is letting retailers and restaurants in all but four counties to reopen over the next two weeks as long as they follow health and safety measures.
Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc have not had community transmission of the novel coronavirus, Mills said in a statement. Retailers in those counties will be permitted to open on Monday if they follow social distancing guidelines, control customer flow and enact enhanced hygiene and sanitation practices.
Restaurants will be allowed to open on May 18 and must follow the same rules as retailers.
Also on May 18, campsites will be allowed to open.
The governor also made adjustments to her “Stay Safer at Home” order. Gyms can reopen on Monday for outdoor classes of 10 people or less and one-on-one training. The original order had delayed gym openings until June 1.
“With low case counts, no evidence of community transmission, and, now, expanded testing capacity, we believe it is appropriate to gradually lift some limitations on certain businesses in our rural counties with health and safety precautions to protect public health,” Mills said.
Retail stores and restaurants in York, Cumberland, Androscoggin and Penobscot counties will follow the guidelines announced by Mills last month and can reopen on June 1. Community transmission has been discovered there, according to a statement from Mills.
The CEO of the Retail Association of Maine praised the governor’s plan.
“In addition to helping the economy recover, the ability for people to help support their local stores will help everyone's mental well-being,” Curtis Picard said. “Make no mistake, it is imperative that retailers and customers shop safely and abide by the guidelines. Doing so will help the industry continue to open in the coming weeks.”
Maine has the sixth lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and ranks 36th in the number of deaths, according to Mills.
The state is partnering with IDEXX laboratories to triple the state’s testing capacity.
Maine will receive an additional $4.7 million for testing at the state’s 18 centers, according to a news release Friday from U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King. The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
One new COVID-19 death was reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 63, according to Dr. Nirav Shaw, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. An additional 44 cases were reported. The state has recorded 1,374 cases since the outbreak began and 836 Maine residents have recovered.