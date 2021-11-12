(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is tapping into $20 million in pandemic relief funds to help buoy Maine loggers, lumber yards and others in the state's forestry industry.
A plan unveiled by the Mills administration on Friday will provide grants to Maine's forest products sector to help recover income lost due to the pandemic, develop new products, and upgrade infrastructure to ease supply chain issues.
Mills said the aid will help an industry that "employs tens of thousands of people in good-paying jobs and generates billions of dollars for our economy."
"It’s the lifeblood of our rural communities, and it’s why I want to make sure that we preserve these jobs for generations to come," she said in a statement. "Sustaining these businesses and supporting new and innovative products will open new markets, diversify this important industry, create jobs, and strengthen the rural economy."
Maine’s $8.5 billion forest economy is grappling with the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic, including an estimated 40% decline in markets for harvested wood and a shift in the use of paper resulting in a 19% decrease in revenue for lumber mills.
“The pandemic has brought a new level of challenges to Maine’s timber harvesters and timber haulers at a time when they are already dealing with many other hardships,” said Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine.
Doran said the funding is welcomed "both for the financial impact it will have and the signal it sends about the continuing importance of timber harvesting and hauling within the forest products industry."
The Forestry Recovery Initiative launched Friday will be implemented in two phases, each with $10 million in available grants, and will be administered by the Maine Technology Institute, according to the Mills administration.
The new program is the latest round of pandemic-related disbursements from Mills' $1 billion Maine Jobs & Recovery plan, which is funded with money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March, which provided direct payments to individuals and billions of dollars for states and local governments.
Maine got more than $4.5 billion from the pandemic relief package, including money for businesses and direct payments to residents and funding for local governments.
More than $540 million of the ARPA funds has been dedicated to infrastructure goals, such as fixing roads and bridges and building more affordable housing.
The Mills administration has rolled out similar relief programs in recent weeks targeting other industries including health care, child care, and the state's farming sector.