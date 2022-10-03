(The Center Square) – Maine is getting more federal money to help train workers to fill jobs in key industries as the state continues to wrestle with chronic labor shortages.
The U.S. Department of Labor is distributing nearly $199 million in Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training Disaster Recovery grants to Maine and 14 other states to help retrain workers "dislocated" by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said the funding will benefit about 15,000 workers and support projects that "enable unemployed and underemployed people to enter, return to, or advance in high-quality jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, the care economy and other critical and growing sectors."
Maine is getting $7 million in funding from the program, according to the Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman, who said the plan will also support the state's clean energy goals by retraining workers for green industry jobs.
"Services will be customized to the needs of Maine workers and will utilize appropriate support services and proven paid work-based training options such as registered apprenticeship and progressive employment," Fortman said.
The program targets people whose employment has been negatively impacted by the pandemic as well as those from "historically marginalized and underserved populations" such as low wage workers, women, racial and ethnic minorities and people in recovery from substance abuse disorders, according to the Biden administration.
"This award is particularly significant because it will strengthen our work-based training models while supporting the more rural areas of the state as we seek better ways to connect workers to jobs," said Lee Umphrey, president and CEO of Eastern Maine Development Corporation, which works with employers and job seekers.
Like most states, Maine has struggled to find workers to fill vacancies in many key industries despite an otherwise strong economy and low unemployment rate, which has hovered at around 3% over the past several months.
On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that six workforce training organizations will be given $3.5 million through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to develop plans to help businesses recruit and retain employees.
The plan, which is funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act money, seeks to create a career pipeline to jobs in the healthcare, leisure and hospitality and retail sectors.
Fortman said the grants will "help Maine industries disproportionately impacted by the pandemic but create good employment opportunities for Maine people for years to come."