(The Center Square) – Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey is one of 48 state attorneys general who banded together with the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to sue social media giant Facebook, filing lawsuits that accuse the company of years of monopolistic practices.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, accuses the company of squashing competition through acquisitions of rival companies and measures intended to destroy other companies.
"Free and fair competition is a bedrock principle of the American economy," Frey said in a news release. "Consumers are negatively impacted when companies like Facebook illegally stifle competition, reduce privacy protections, and diminish the quality of services."
The lawsuit asks the court to restrict Facebook from making acquisitions of other companies valued at more than $10 million without advance approval from the states. It also asks the court for “additional relief it determines is appropriate, including the divestiture or restructuring of illegally acquired companies, or current Facebook assets or business lines.”
Facebook, in a statement posted to Twitter, argued that all of its acquisitions had already been subject to government review.
"Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard for the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day," the company wrote.
A news release from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the lawsuit, alleges that the company violated the Sherman Antitrust Act and the Clayton Act through its purchases of rival companies, including Instagram and WhatsApp.
“Facebook targets competitors with a ‘buy or bury’ approach: if they refuse to be bought out, Facebook tries to squeeze every bit of oxygen out of the room for these companies,” the news release stated. “To facilitate this goal, Facebook has used an “open first–closed later” strategy to stop competitive threats, or deter them from competing, at the inception.”
The latter strategy consisted of opening the platform to outside companies, the attorney general alleged, only to revoke that open access without warning after the third-party companies had become dependent on the revenue they were receiving, putting their businesses in jeopardy.
“As a consequence of Facebook’s expansive user base and the vast trove of data it collects from its users and users’ connections, Facebook is able to sell highly targeted advertising that firms greatly value,“ the news release stated. “The volume, velocity, and variety of Facebook’s user data give it an unprecedented, virtually 360-degree view of users and their contacts, interests, preferences, and activities.”