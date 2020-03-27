Maine officials are reporting their first death from the 2019 novel coronavirus, a man in his 80s in Cumberland County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This news will overwhelm many people who hear it,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a news conference Friday. “I can’t say that we will not suffer more losses before this is over, but we will get through it as Mainers, looking at each other and the world in the eye together no matter the distance behind us now.”
The state had 168 cases as of Friday, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Thirty of those diagnosed were in the hospital and 24 people have recovered, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC.
Mills said she was concerned about some people who are going to Maine and other states from places where there are more coronavirus cases.
“That will be a false motivation to come to any state,” Mills said. “We are putting up signage, maybe we already have today, at the entrance to the turnpike saying if you come from an area that has COVID-19 as a hot spot, you must quarantine yourself.”
When asked if it was an enforceable requirement, Mills said, “We will see. We are not pulling people over.”
The governor issued an executive order Thursday requiring Reid State Park, Popham Beach State Park, Fort Popham, Fort Baldwin, Kettle Cove State Park, Two Lights State Park, Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Ferry Beach State Park, and Mackworth Island to close due to overcrowding.
"We are keeping as many parks as possible open, and we encourage people to look for ways to take much-needed breaks in the outdoors that allow them to avoid crowded places and maintain physical distancing,” said Amanda Beal, commissioner of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
Mills issued an order earlier this week closing all nonessential business and ordering essential businesses to make sure no more than 10 people were gathered in one place.
The governor’s order drew criticism from Maine House Republicans because she included gun shops and firearms dealers among those that must close.
“Maine’s top officials are essentially saying that our Second Amendment rights may depend on whether or not a store sells toilet paper or what they arbitrarily deem 'essential goods,'” said House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford. “Our Second Amendment rights should not be unduly restricted, protecting access to a constitutional right is essential, even in times of crisis.”
State officials also created a website for families and individuals who need financial assistance during the pandemic and for those who want to help others.
“This resource will help those looking to lend a hand and encourage more Maine people to target their skills, resources, and time in the most effective and safe ways to do the most good for our state,” Mills said.