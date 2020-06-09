(The Center Square) – With the COVID-19 pandemic causing unprecedented economic downturn across Maine, some businesses in bankruptcy have filed suit after being shut out of federal relief funding.
In three separate lawsuits – filed on behalf of two companies in Cornville and another in Camden – the plaintiffs claimed they were illegally denied Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
The cases have not been decided, but in other recent legal action, two hospitals in bankruptcy had their lawsuits concerning PPP funds dismissed, the Bangor Daily News reported.
“The legal issue has come up in several states,” David Clough, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Maine, said in an email response to The Center Square. “Some businesses are withdrawing their bankruptcy filing in order to qualify for a PPP loan. Others are filing legal challenges.”
The court’s ruling against the hospitals acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, but noted the choice by the Small Business Administration (SBA) to deny funding was not illegal.
“[The] SBA and the Treasury Department authored the guidance that excludes access to businesses in bankruptcy,” Clough said. “I am not familiar with their rationale, whether those agencies are concerned about prioritizing access to the limited pool of federal loans, concerned about the ability of those businesses to repay the loans if the businesses are unable to comply with the loan terms, or some other set of reasons.”
The May 30 SBA report shows that roughly 26,000 small businesses in Maine received PPP loans; the total amount granted was $2.2 billion.
Meanwhile, a chief concern among PPP recipients was addressed when the U.S. Senate backed H.R. 7010 – the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 – which is designed to accommodate the changing needs of business owners while still providing PPP loan forgiveness.
“The duration of state shutdown orders on business operations were much longer than expected when PPP was enacted in late March, as was the slow reopening of business operations,” Clough said.
“Part of the help really needed is still unknown because some continued restrictions on interstate travel such as 14-day quarantine, size of large gatherings, limitations on business operations, further delays in reopening some businesses and impacts of consumer behavior – all done to protect public health – will cause prolonged weakness in business finances and likely threaten the existence of businesses that survived the shutdown but not the reopening restrictions,” Clough added.
As the pandemic continues to evolve, so will the needs of businesses.
“The first-aid of these past weeks is not finished,” Clough said. “There has been a remarkable amount of bipartisan unity and public support for helping small businesses survive and recover the unprecedented economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“This public spirit combined with government action will be the fuel additive that helps small businesses re-gain stable footing,” he added.