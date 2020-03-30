(The Center Square) – As the state of Maine issues more directives to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including the temporary closures of nonessential businesses, owners and employees are looking for ways to survive the downturn.
“Small businesses are scrambling to hang on for a wild and unprecedented ride,” David Clough, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) in Maine, told The Center Square via email. "Many have been forced to lay off workers. Many have seen business drop significantly."
According to Clough, business owners are worried about a lot more than just their bottom lines.
“They know the coronavirus pandemic is a very serious threat to public health, so they are as concerned as anyone to keep employees and customers safe," he said. "They understand the need for Governor Mills issuing an order … that places restrictions and obligations on all businesses. We hope the Governor will not be compelled to adopt further restrictions.”
The governor’s order mandates closure of nonessential businesses for two weeks.
The NFIB has a coronavirus information page on its website, with details on resources to help, as well as updates on the new federal legislation.
“The latest legislation going [passed by] Congress will be a significant help,” Clough said. “Not all details are known but the special provisions developed by Senator Susan Collins and a handful of others, including [New Hampshire] Senator Shaheen, will be very helpful in giving many small business owners a bridge across the current troubles.”
As the emergency continues to evolve, business owners are encouraged to access the range of opportunities that can help them weather the slump.
“Most important for people to know? There are multiple avenues of help being established at the federal and state levels,” Clough said. “Keep aware of news reports on what is being done and how to access the help. Reach out to bankers about any trouble with current loans. Work with landlords about commercial leases.”
The latest numbers from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention show that as of Sunday, the state has 253 diagnosed cases of coronavirus infection.