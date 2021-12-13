(The Center Square) – An estimated 60,000 Mainers have signed up for medical coverage next year through the state's new health insurance marketplace, officials say.
Last month, the state began allowing residents to shop and enroll in health plans through its own online system, CoverME.gov, according to the Mills administration. Those plans will provide coverage beginning in 2022.
More than 85,000 residents are eligible to get their healthcare through the state's marketplace, and the Mills administration says so far 59,880 Mainers have selected plans.
"Four weeks into open enrollment, tens of thousands of Maine people are already signed up for high-quality, affordable health coverage in 2022," Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement. "As open enrollment continues, we urge anyone in need of health insurance to check out their options."
Maine health officials said they are planning a marketing campaign to raise awareness about the new marketplace and let consumers know their options for purchasing health plans.
The open enrollment period will be from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2022, but consumers must enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage beginning on Jan. 1, according to the Mills administration.
Those who want to keep their current health plans will be automatically re-enrolled.
Maine will join 15 other states that already operate their own health care marketplaces through a state-based online system, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Those include neighboring Massachusetts and other New England states, with the exception of New Hampshire, which offers health care coverage through the federal marketplace.
Nationwide, nearly 4.6 million Americans have signed up for health insurance coverage in 2022 through the federal marketplace, HealthCare.gov, and state-based health care exchanges, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The American Rescue Plan Act, a pandemic relief bill approved by Congress earlier this year, allows more people to qualify for financial assistance to help pay for health insurance.
Nearly a quarter of Maine residents who enrolled in the exchange this year are paying $10 or less per month for health insurance, according to the Mills administration.