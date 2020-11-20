(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is imposing a curfew for many Maine businesses, including bars and restaurants, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb.
Beginning Friday, movie theaters, casinos, bars, restaurants and other indoor and outdoor entertainment venues will be required to close by 9 p.m. Businesses will still be allowed to offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery options after the curfew, but they won't be allowed to seat customers. The new restrictions will remain in place until Dec. 6.
Mills said the steps are needed amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and will allow the state to keep schools and businesses open amid a second wave of infections.
"Other steps may be necessary in the coming weeks if we do not get this virus under control," the Democrat said during a livestreamed briefing on Thursday. "Returning to normal life sometime next year first requires us to survive the holidays this year."
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine's Center for Disease Control, said every corner of the state is seeing COVID-19 infections rising and said he is worried about the holidays.
"Extended gatherings provide an opportunity for the virus to infect others," Shah said in a statement posted on social media. "At this time of year, those others are more likely to be loved ones. By adjusting or delaying our shared celebrations, we deny the virus that opportunity and demonstrate our respect and care for others.”
He urged Mainers to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other precautions.
On Thursday, Maine health officials reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. To date, the state has reported 9,734 cases and 171 deaths.
Maine’s daily COVID-19 case loads have been among the lowest in the country, even as the virus surged nationally, but the state has seen a big uptick in recent weeks.
The Democratic governor's new directives were immediately criticized by GOP lawmakers, who said the move will hurt small businesses that are struggling to survive.
“This once again perpetuates unnecessary instability in the personal and professional lives of Maine citizens,” said House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham. R-Oxford, said in a statement. "I am concerned about the increased anxiety for families that will suffer additional loss of income entering the holiday season."
Assistant House Republican Leader Elect Joel Stetkis, R-Canaan, also blasted the move saying a "one-size-fits-all, curfew penalizes every part of Maine unnecessarily."
Meanwhile, a group representing the state's hospitality industry called the governor's move "disappointing" and said it will mean a loss of jobs and revenue for the state.