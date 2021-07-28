(The Center Square) – Mainers will be allowed to register to vote online under a new law signed by Gov. Janet Mills that's aimed at modernizing the state's election system.
The measure, approved by the Legislature in the final days of its session, requires the state to create a new secure computer system allowing voters to register online beginning in 2023.
Voters would be able to change their name or address, or to enroll or withdraw from a political party by logging into the new system through a secure online portal.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, said the changes will make voting more accessible and improve the democratic process.
"While Mainers would still be able to register through the paper-based process, this online system would offer an easy alternative for many people who would otherwise have difficulty getting to their town office during open hours, such as Mainers who are homebound, work long hours or live in remote areas," Pierce said during recent testimony on the bill.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat and former state lawmaker, supported the move and said it will make it "easier for Maine citizens to take part in their own governance."
"Our current system requires voters to obtain a voter registration card at the town office or a registration drive and return the card to the municipal clerk to register or update their registration," Bellows said in a statement. "This physical process is cumbersome and can represent a barrier for many voters."
Bellows said the new system would include safeguards to prevent fraud, such as requiring applicants to confirm their identity with a driver's license or state ID card number, or the last 4 digits of their social security number. The system would require applicants to upload an electronic image of their signature that would be used to verify their identity.
The move was also supported by the Maine Town and City Clerks Association, which represents local election clerks.
Maine has become an outlier by still requiring its citizens to register to vote in person. At least 40 other states and Washington, D.C. have approved some form of online voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Bellows and other supporters of the changes say most people are accustomed to conducting business online, from responding to the U.S. Census count to managing bank accounts.
"The technology available today will allow us to implement this new option securely and effectively, making the voter registration process simpler for all Maine citizens," she said.