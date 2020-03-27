(The Center Square) – With the number of coronavirus cases in Maine going up, some health officials report staffing difficulties among part-time workers.
They fear both catching the virus or unwittingly giving it to the patients they care for, Gerard Queally, president and CEO of Spectrum Generations, a social services organization in Augusta, told the Bangor Daily News.
“We’ve got call-outs of staff who don’t want to do the work,” Queally said. “Many workers are making minimum wage or just barely above. Now we’re asking them to go into a high-risk situation.”
Last week, lawmakers approved a revised supplemental budget that includes $15 million for rate increases that will go toward direct health care providers caring for Maine seniors, as well as people with disabilities and children with behavioral health needs.
The elderly are particularly at risk for developing COVID-19 due to weakened immune systems that can develop with age.
The pay scale varies at privately owned in-home care companies across the state; some pay workers more per hour for taking weekend shifts.
Still, there is a general labor shortage in the in-home care industry, and the spread of COVID-19 has increased that stress.
The shortage of medical supplies has also been difficult.
Queally says his organization back-ordered items in February, before the outbreak was widespread. While some items have arrived, they are still waiting for gloves, which he says may be due to more people – not just health care workers – opting to wear them every day.