(The Center Square) – Two Maine businesses will split a $206,000 grant award to help support food science and nutrition.
The funding will go toward early stage research and development projects at Atlantic Corporation in Waterville and Northern Spent Grains in Yarmouth, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.
The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program.
“Small businesses are the backbone of Maine’s economy, and helping them to reach their growth potential strengthens our communities and creates new employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas of our state,” Collins and King said. “We commend the USDA for recognizing the importance of fostering promising business ventures and innovation that support Maine jobs.”
The $106,000 granted to the Atlantic Corporation is to create a processing solutions tool that will be used in dairy manufacturing at local farms. The company specializes in business and economic research and development for the food and agriculture industries, according to its website.
Northern Spent Grains, which works with breweries across the state, was awarded $100,000 to produce low-calorie, high-protein snacks from brewers’ spent grains.
The SBIR Program was developed to encourage the growth of small businesses by providing competitively awarded grants that support research and scientific opportunities in agriculture, according to the USDA website. Recipients are identified as having potential for broader-scale commercialization, and for benefits provided to their communities.
In addition to food science and nutrition, the website states SBIR subjects include:
• Forests and Related Resources
• Plant Production and Protection - Biology
• Animal Production and Protection
• Conservation of Natural Resources
• Rural Development
• Aquaculture
• Biofuels and Biobased Products
• Small and Mid-Size Farms
• Plant Production and Protection – Engineering
Among the SBIR goals is fostering innovations in the private sector that come from USDA-supported research and development programs.