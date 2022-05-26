(The Center Square) – Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is voicing support for federal gun safety legislation in response to Tuesday's tragedy at a Texas elementary school.
During a hearing before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday, Collins asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if the federal government should consider a policy similar to Maine's "yellow flag" which allows authorities to temporarily confiscate firearms belonging to individuals who are undergoing a mental health crisis.
Wray responded that the so-called "yellow" and "red flag" policies can have an impact because in many terrorism or mass shooting situations "there was someone who knew the person or came into contact with the person who saw some change in behavior that alarmed them."
"What we really need right now in this country is if you see something about somebody, say something, and if they do, whether it's through statutes like the one in Maine or some other mechanism, that can be quite effective," he said. "Situations where law-enforcement has been successful at preventing an attack, it's almost always thanks to somebody like that coming forward."
Under Maine's yellow flag law, which went into effect in 2020, a medical practitioner must sign off on the request first to determine the person's mental condition for their firearms to be taken away.
There are 19 other states that have "red flag" laws where, in most cases, authorities do not need a recommendation from a medical practitioner.
Collins also talked to Wray about support for passing legislation to crack down on straw purchasing, where people who cannot legally own firearms get another person to buy them.
The lack of federal restrictions often "puts guns in the hands of criminals who cannot legally obtain them" who use them to "commit horrific crimes," Collins said.
Collins has filed a bill with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, called the the Stop Illegal Trafficking and Firearms Act, which would create a new criminal offense for straw purchasing.
A Collins spokeswoman told the Portland Press Herald newspaper following Wednesday's hearing that the senator is in talks with colleagues about gun safety legislation.
Her support for gun safety measures could be crucial as Democrats renew a push in Congress to pass gun control legislation in response to the the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. There, an 18-year-old armed with high caliber rifles killed 19 students and two adults.
It was the second-deadliest school shooting in the U.S., following only the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut that left 26 dead.
President Joe Biden took to the airwaves Tuesday night to address the nation, saying he is “sick and tired” of the carnage. He called on Congress to act.
Still, the efforts face an uphill battle in Washington, D.C., where gun control measures have failed to pass year after year amid Republican opposition.