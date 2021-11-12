(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment benefits in Maine edged up slightly again last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 986 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Nov. 6, the federal agency reported on Thursday. That's 180 more than the previous week, and the second week in a row that claims increased.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 4,636 in the week ending Oct. 30. That's 70 more than the preceding week.
New claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for jobless workers who don't qualify for state benefits, continued to decline last week. There were 27 new PUA claims, 10 fewer than the previous week, according to the report.
PUA and other federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic – including a $300 per week enhanced benefit – expired on Sept. 4, but jobless workers are still filing claims for the benefits.
To be sure, the Labor Department data only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
Overall, the number of unemployment claims has fallen to pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks.
Maine has distributed more than $2.49 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
The state's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged at 4.8% in September, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
There were 611,900 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in September, mostly in public and private education services, the agency said.
That's 3,000 fewer nonfarm jobs than were reported in August, and 6,500 fewer jobs than in July, according to the report.
Employers are still struggling to find workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch that economists say is holding back growth of the pandemic-battered economy.
Nationally, initial filings for unemployment insurance fell to another pandemic-era low last week in another sign of the improving job market.
There were 276,000 new jobless claims filed during the week that ended Nov. 6, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped by 59,000 to about 2.1 million nationally for the week that ended Oct. 30, the agency said.
Overall, more than 2.5 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Oct. 23, according to the weekly report.