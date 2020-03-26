(The Center Square) – New claims for unemployment in Maine shot up more than 3,000 percent, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor, as businesses across the state and country shut down to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
For the week ending March 21, Maine saw 21,197 new unemployment claims. For the prior week, the state’s number was just 634.
The nation as a whole reported 3.3 million new claims, a record. Pennsylvania was the state with the most claims at 378,908. The only state that saw a higher percentage increase than Maine was New Hampshire – 3,307 percent for the Granite State vs. 3,243 for the Pine Tree State.
A rush of new claims was expected after Gov. Janet Mills ordered many sectors of the economy to shut down in an effort to increase social distancing and help reduce the spread of the deadly virus.