(The Center Square) – Despite partial reopening of Maine’s economy that has begun to take place this month, the state’s weekly unemployment claim filings saw the biggest spike in the nation from the prior week and far above numbers seen before the COVID-19 crisis.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday morning that another 16,175 Maine residents filed for jobless benefits during the week ending May 2. That brings the state’s total unemployment filing number over the course of the past seven weeks to about 125,000.
The latest numbers are a 111 percent increase from the previous week and far above the 634 unemployment claims the state recorded for the week ending March 14, the last before widespread shutdowns across the country began to drive a surge in business closures and layoffs.
The spike in new claims came despite recent moves by Gov. Janet Mills to allow certain sectors of the economy to reopen.
Nationally, about 3.2 million people filed for unemployment, bringing the seven-week total across the United States to 33 million. As some states have already begun to reopen, some businesses have reopened in those states and individuals who filed for unemployment early in the crisis may already have returned to work or will do so in the coming weeks.
California led all states with 318,000 claims, and Maine had the biggest percent jump in claims with a 111 percent rise from the prior week. On the other end of the spectrum, Alabama had a 62 percent decline in claims, the biggest drop from the previous week.