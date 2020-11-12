(The Center Square) – More than 813,000 Mainers cast ballots in this year’s presidential election, setting a state record for voter turnout.
This year’s total looks to be at least an 8.7% increase from four years ago when more than 747,000 voters cast ballots in the state. According to the United States Election Project, voter turnout topped 79% of the voting eligible population this year.
The numbers could change once the election is certified.
Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state, picking up 54% of the votes. However, because Main splits its electoral votes, Biden will take three of the state’s four votes, while Trump will take the fourth.
“I think because we’re small and because there aren’t so many people I think that makes people feel like that one vote is going to matter a lot more than maybe in New York or Illinois or California – you feel like you’re throwing a pebble in the ocean,” WMTW-TV quoted Jim Melcher, a political science professor at the University of Maine at Farmington, as saying.
In what might be the state’s highest-profile race, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins edged out Democrat state House Speaker Sara Gideon, taking about 51% of the vote. The candidates, coupled with political action committees (PACs) and other outside groups, spent more than $185 million on the race, making it one of the most expensive races nationwide this cycle.
Democrats identified Collins’ seat as vulnerable in their bid to seize control of the U.S. Senate from Republicans. Their efforts nearly worked; six years ago, Collins won reelection with about two-thirds of the vote.
Much like the rest of the country, turnout in the Pine Tree State in 2020 increased over 2016. Four years ago, the state saw a 72.9% turnout rate, which rose from the 69.3% turnout rate in 2012.
According to the United States Election Project, the turnout for the 2012 election decreased from 71.8% in 2008 and 74.9% in 2004.