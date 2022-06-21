(The Center Square) – Maine's top law enforcement officer is asking a state judge to toss out a lawsuit challenging the state's decades-old ban on Sunday hunting.
Opponents of the ban filed a lawsuit in state Superior Court in April, arguing the restrictions violate the state's new voter-approved "Right to Food" law and asking the judge to repeal the law. The constitutional amendment declares that Mainers have an "unalienable right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing."
But in a motion to dismiss the case, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey argues that the lawsuit is meritless because the state's Sunday hunting ban complies with the state constitution.
"The Legislature and the people of Maine are actively engaged in a dialogue about what changes -- if any -- should be made to it," he wrote. "The court should not permit this suit to be used as a vehicle to circumvent the democratic process."
Critics of the Sunday hunting ban, including the coalition Maine Hunters United for Sunday Hunting, argue that it was "based on the religious and social beliefs at the time, not biology or science" and that there is no rationale for keeping it on the books.
Maine is one of a handful of states where hunting is completely banned on Sundays, including Massachusetts, according to the National Rifle Association. Another five states restrict Sunday hunting. The restrictions are the product of Puritan-era "blue" laws, such as a ban on the sale of alcohol on Sundays. Most of those laws have been repealed.
The Sunday Hunting Coalition — which includes the NRA, National Shooting Sports Association and retailers including Bass Pro Shops — is lobbying to repeal Sunday hunting bans in states that still have them. But they’ve had few victories.
Maine’s sportsmen spend more than $609 million a year, supporting more than 10,387 jobs and generating $71 million in state and local taxes, according to the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation. Lifting the Sunday hunting ban would add to the economic activity, the foundation said.
"Restrictions on Sunday hunting are one of the last remaining examples of the puritanical blue laws that were initially designed to encourage church attendance," the group said. "Unfortunately, individuals who are unable to head afield during the normal work week due to conflicts with jobs, school, and extracurricular activities."
Opponents of lifting the restrictions argue that hunting is allowed every other day, and hikers and bird watchers should be granted at least one day to enjoy the woods without worrying about getting shot or stumbling across a group of armed men dressing a deer carcass.
Campaigns to repeal the ban have been persistent but short lived in Maine, where lawmakers recently rejected a legislative proposal to lift the restrictions.