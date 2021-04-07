(The Center Sqaure) – Gov. Janet Mills is looking to expand the number of electric vehicles traveling Maine's roadways as the state seeks to cut vehicle emissions.
Mills recently signed an executive order calling for a "clean transportation roadmap" to achieve the state’s climate plan goal to put another 200,000 EVs on the road within the next decade.
The order requires the state to come up with a series of recommendations by the end of the year to boost the EV market. The plans will include expanding charging infrastructure, evaluating the impact on electric utilities and the grid, and ensuring an equitable and affordable transition to clean transportation, Mills said in a statement.
“As electric vehicle technology advances and more models become available to consumers, Maine needs to ensure we have an electric grid that can support this growth,” Dan Burgess, director of the Governor’s Energy Office, said. "The clean transportation roadmap will begin to address the grid impacts and rate design needs to support this transition, grow the clean energy economy, and make significant progress against climate change."
Hannah Pingree, co-chair of the Maine Climate Council, praised the plans, saying it will "ensure Maine consumers have affordable options for EVs, and access to charging infrastructure that meets the needs of rural and urban drivers alike."
Reducing tailpipe emissions, which account for more than half of all greenhouse gas emissions in Maine, is a key plank of Maine’s plans to curb state emissions by 45% by 2030.
Currently, electric vehicles account for only about 1% of the registered cars and trucks on the roads, according to the Maine Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Mills' roadmap plan also calls for a "recognition program" for auto dealers and other businesses, local governments, and nonprofits that promote electric vehicle purchases.
On a federal level, the Biden administration is also hoping to encourage more people to trade in their fossil-fuel burning cars, trucks and SUVs for electric vehicles.
President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, which is pending before Congress, includes more than $174 billion to support federal electric vehicle programs.
The funding would be used to expand the number of electric charging stations, upgrades to factories to build EVs, as well as grants and tax incentives to encourage buyers.
Biden has also pledged to replace the federal government’s 650,000 vehicle motor fleet with EVs. Currently, the government only has about 3,000 EVs in its motor pool.
Nationwide, cars and light trucks account for about 60% of vehicle emissions that scientists say are contributing to climate change, according to the White House.