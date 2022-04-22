(The Center Square) – Maine is diverting federal relief funds into a new state grant program aimed at helping the state's high-technology sector recover from the pandemic.
Under the new program, the state Department of Economic and Community Development will be providing nearly $40 million in grants to Maine technology companies to help them recover, invest in new products and business lines, attract new customers, and create long-term economic growth.
Gov. Janet Mills said the funding is aimed at boosting the state's high tech sector by investing in businesses "that will create jobs, retain and attract people to Maine, and build a stronger, more robust economy.”
"Innovation is a key driver of economic growth, but historically, Maine’s investment in research and development has lagged behind much of the nation," Mills said in a statement.
The new Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy fund, which will be administered by the Maine Technology Institute, will focus on making investments in the state’s high technology sectors, including biotech, composites and advanced materials, forestry and agriculture, marine industries and precision manufacturing.
“These grants will play a meaningful role in helping to strengthen our state’s tech-based businesses, generate quality jobs, and provide for a more resilient and diversified Maine economy," said Brian Whitney, president of the Maine Technology Institute, which helped develop the program.
The first round of grants will focus on providing direct support to businesses which suffered negative impacts from the pandemic, according to the institute. The awards will range from $49,000 to $400,000 for companies that meet the eligibility criteria. A second phase, which is expected to get underway this summer, will target public-private partnerships.
Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, said the program will provide "crucial funding to support our small business community as it recovers from the pandemic and implements solid plans to become stronger and more resilient businesses and employers."
The new grant program is the latest round of pandemic-related disbursements from Mills' $1 billion Maine Jobs & Recovery plan, which is funded with federal relief money.
The Mills administration has rolled out similar relief programs targeting specific industries including health care, forestry products, seafood and the state's agricultural sector.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act in March, which provided direct payments to individuals and billions of dollars for states and local governments.
Maine is getting more than $4.5 billion from the ARPA law, including money for businesses and direct payments to residents and funding for local governments.