(The Center Square) – Maine's congressional delegation wants to import more foreign workers to help ease a labor shortage that's grinding on the state's economic recovery.
Beginning Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security increased the cap for seasonal guest workers, adding another 35,000 visas for companies looking to hire landscapers, fishermen and other foreign labor to help fill a labor shortage. The new H-2B visas are in addition to the 66,000 visas the government makes available every year to employers.
Maine leaders are encouraging businesses to take advantage of the additional workers to fill vacancies with the crucial summer tourism months approaching.
Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, I-Maine, issued a joint statement saying the additional H-2B workers are "crucial" to Maine's efforts to supplement its work force amid a worsening labor crunch.
"Without their help, many of these hotels and restaurants would be unable to open or would have to curtail their operations, hurting local communities and Maine workers employed by these businesses," she said in a statement. "Maine’s tourism industry is a significant part of our state’s economy, supporting the jobs of tens of thousands of Mainers."
Greg Dugal of HospitalityMaine said seasonal employers are eager to access some of the 35,000 additional international workers available through the visa cap increase.
"The severe worker shortage that we have been experiencing in the hospitality industry will be somewhat mitigated by this much-needed announcement," he said.
The H-2B visas are intended to fill jobs in qualifying businesses that would "suffer irreparable harm" without bringing in foreign workers to support their operations.
Of the 35,000 new visas, at least 11,500 will be set aside for applicants from Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The remainder will be offered to workers regardless of their nationality if they currently have an H2-B visa or have been issued one in the past three fiscal years, the federal agency said.
Last year, President Joe Biden lifted a ban on the guest-worker visa imposed by the Trump administration last June amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Biden administration followed up on the policy change by adding an additional 20,000 H-2B visas to the previous fiscal year's allocation.
To hire a foreign worker on an H-2B visa, employers must first try to hire an American worker for the opening and certify that there are none available to fill the position.
Employers submitted nearly 97,000 applications for seasonal visas in the previous fiscal year, according to federal data.
Maine also relies heavily on agricultural guest workers under the separate H-2A visa program, which has no limit set by Congress.