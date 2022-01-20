(The Center Square) – The personal tax information of more than 100 jobless claimants in Maine was exposed online because of an uploading error, according to a state agency.
The Maine Department of Labor said the error occurred as the agency was uploading tax 1099-G tax documents for unemployment claimants to the state's website. The error allowed the tax information of 146 individuals to be "inadvertently seen" by other unemployment claimants during the 90-minute interval when the documents were viewable.
A review by the department determined at least 117 unemployment claimants who tried to access their tax documents online could have seen another individual's tax information.
Some of the documents only included the individual's name and mailing address, but a majority of the uploads included personal tax information, the agency said.
Laura Fortman, commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor, said the department is "working to determine how the documents were uploaded into the incorrect accounts and then take steps to ensure that it does not happen again."
"The security of Maine people's information is of the utmost concern," she said in a statement. "We take this seriously and are working to ensure that the 146 potentially impacted people are aware and are provided appropriate resources."
The 1099-G documents, which list how much in unemployment benefits an individual received during the previous year, are required for filing federal and state income taxes. They include the unemployment claimant's name, address and last four digits of their social security number, but not other financial information such as bank account numbers.
The Labor Department said it would be notifying effective claimants by mail and offering them access to credit monitoring and other resources.