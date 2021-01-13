(The Center Square) – An increase in product has proved helpful for Maine's seaweed industry, allowing it to not only survive but even thrive despite a statewide economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 public health crisis.
“The farmed seaweed industry in Maine continues to grow at an unprecedented rate despite challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Afton Hupper, outreach and development specialist at the Maine Aquaculture Association, told The Center Square.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources estimates the total number of pounds of farmed seaweed harvested has grown from 54,000 pounds in 2018 to 280,000 pounds in 2019, Hupper said.
“Atlantic Sea Farms, a seaweed company located in Saco, is primarily responsible for this growth,” Hupper told The Associated Press.
Hupper said that an analysis by the Island Institute generated a series of growth scenarios for Maine's farmed edible seaweed industry, including a best estimate of more than 3 million pounds farmed by 2035.
“It has been encouraging to see an increase in the demand for seafood at the retail level,” Hupper said. “According to Nielsen, retail seafood sales are up 35% since before the start of the pandemic. We would like to see this trend continue into 2021, with more folks purchasing and cooking seafood at home and exploring the incredible world of sea vegetables. We love Jennifer Bushman's idea of building a ‘sea pantry’ that explores the world of shelf-stable sustainable seafood, including seaweed products from Maine [such as] kelp puree, seaweed sprinkles and seasoning, etc.."
Seaweed uses also go beyond food products.
“Another innovative Maine company, Nautical Farms, has created a line of personal care items that highlight its dried kelp, including seaweed bath soaks and massage candles,” Hupper said. “Seaweed can serve an important role in self-care, which we know will be top of mind for folks heading into the New Year and beyond.”
Sea vegetables, which are dense in nutrients, can play an important role for people looking to eat healthier.
“Kelp in particular is a great source of iodine, which supports healthy thyroid function and metabolism,” Hupper said. “It also has anti-inflammatory properties, is high in antioxidants and serves as an excellent plant-based source of omega-3 fatty acids. Sea vegetables are not only incredible for human health, but they're also a key tool in fighting climate change. They remove carbon and nitrogen from the ocean, combating ocean acidification that occurs as a result of excess atmospheric carbon.”
Fishing families also have become increasingly interested in seaweed aquaculture as a way to earn additional income.
“In Maine, kelp farming is a diversification strategy for lobster fishermen,” Hupper said. “Because the kelp harvest season runs countercyclical to the lobster fishing season – and fishermen already have the boats and much of the gear needed to start a farm – kelp farming is a great way for them to sustain their way of life and our traditional working waterfronts.”