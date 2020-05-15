(The Center Square) – With state revenues in steep decline due to mandated closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Washington think tank has estimated Maine could face a budget shortfall of more than $1 billion.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities forecasts the drop could total $1.2 billion when the next fiscal year ends June 30, 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
To keep a balanced budget, lawmakers will need to examine where the state can cut spending, Jacob Posik, Director of Communications at the Maine Policy Institute, said in an email response to The Center Square.
“The impending budget shortfall will force state government to make a lot of the same difficult budgetary decisions families are making during this time,” Posik said. “Maine's budget must be balanced, so the state really has two options: cut unnecessary spending or try to increase revenue collections by imposing new taxes and fees.
“Because the current biennial budget spends $800 million more than our last, the state should cut out the fat it approved in this budget instead of increasing taxes on hardworking Mainers at a time when businesses are closed and people don't have the opportunity to work and make ends meet," Posik added. "Raising taxes to make up for the shortfall will only hurt our state's economic recovery.”
Maine’s travel and leisure industry is likely to experience the worst of COVID-19’s economic impact.
“The businesses most affected from the shutdown are tourism and hospitality businesses – full-service restaurants, retail shops, etc. – that depend on out-of-state travelers visiting Maine and spending their money here,” Posik said.
“As it relates to the budget shortfall, municipalities will have to make tough budgetary decisions as well because revenue sharing funds disbursed to towns will be lower than expected. Ultimately, property taxpayers could face the brunt of this burden in their municipality, though it will vary town by town."
Even with federal relief, Maine needs to confront its fiscal realities, Posik said.
“The state can't wait around in hopes of a federal bailout," he said. "Maine must keep its budget balanced and should begin taking steps to ensure we meet our financial obligations. Executive departments should immediately begin identifying 5 to 10 percent of their budgets for potential cuts. Federal taxpayers shouldn't be responsible for the Mills administration's irresponsible spending, nor should Mainers who cannot go back to work because of the governor's arbitrary, unscientific reopening plan."