(The Center Square) – Legislation that would bolster Maine’s forest products industry is under consideration as part of a federal infrastructure package.
The Biomass Thermal Utilization (BTU) Act, co-sponsored by Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, would help people heat their homes with low-grade wood and keep many foresters, loggers and truckers employed, industry executives recently wrote in a Bangor Daily News opinion piece.
“While much of the nation has little access to or interest in modern wood heating, Maine’s robust forest industry and cold winters make the fuel a unique opportunity for our clean energy economy,” wrote Robert Linkletter, CEO of Maine Woods Pellet Company and president of Linkletter & Sons in Athens Maine, and Jim Robbins, the former owner and former president of Robbins Lumber Company in Searsmont.
“Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, original cosponsors of the BTU Act, have provided unwavering support for this legislation over the years,” Linkletter and Robbins wrote. “We hope that they will take this opportunity to stand up and fight for this legislation in the 11th hour to get it across the finish line. Mainers need them to make the case now that fair tax treatment for modern wood heating needs to become law for both homeowners and small businesses.”
The authors note that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine has lost much tourism business and using another native industry could help the state’s economy with recovery efforts.
“The BTU Act would benefit consumers and the forest-based economy in states across the country, but perhaps none more so than Maine,” Linkletter and Robbins wrote. “This legislation would reduce Mainers’ heating costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and create jobs during this economic crisis.”
The bill would extend tax credits to homeowners who install advanced wood heating. A provision to extend the same credit to small businesses was not included in the legislation, however, lawmakers have written to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, to ask that he also support the small business provision.