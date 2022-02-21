(The Center Square) – Maine Republicans want the state to divert a windfall of surplus revenue to reducing taxes, calling a plan to provide $500 checks to residents a "campaign stunt."
Gov. Janet Mills recently filed a supplemental budget that calls for directing more than $850 million in anticipated surplus revenue to fix roads and bridges, boost spending on public education and pump more money into the state's retirement system and reserve funds.
A key plank of the massive spending plan, which requires legislative approval, devotes $411 million to distribute $500 checks – more than half of the surplus – to about 800,000 residents.
But Republicans are ripping Mills' plan, saying it ignores calls for structural tax reform to ease the burden on the state's working families amid high unemployment and record inflation.
"It is encouraging the governor would like to return your tax dollars to you, but it should not be used as a campaign stunt," state Rep. John "Jack" Ducharme, R-Madison, said in the GOP's weekly radio address. "What the governor didn’t say is whether or not she agrees with Republicans that structural tax changes need to be made to stop this from happening in the first place."
"Refund checks to Mainers should be a last resort, not a starting point for legislative consideration," Ducharme said.
In November, House and Senate GOP leaders floated a proposal for $300 million in income tax relief for individuals who worked during the pandemic. The plan calls for providing a tax cut for 2020 by exempting an additional $10,200 in income from state income tax. But Democrats, who control the legislature and governor's office, have largely rejected the proposal.
"The reality is that until we get a governor and legislature that, like Republicans, is committed to tax reform, the government will continue to take too much of the people’s hard-earned money, choke off investment, stifle innovation and make things harder on Maine citizens," Ducharme said in the weekly address.
Mills is seeking a second term amid a challenge from former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who held the governor's office from 2011 to 2019 before abruptly stepping down.
Mills is also proposing to reduce taxes for low- and middle-income families as part of her supplemental budget, which would expand anti-poverty and property tax credit programs.
Maine is expecting a windfall of excess tax revenue over the next two years and the Mills administration and lawmakers have been considering plans for months to spend the money.
The Mills' administration says the state's general fund revenues are up $833 million or 9.7% for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 compared to initial projections in the biennial budget.
Maine's financial officials say a range of factors, including low interest rates, federal stimulus and increased consumer activity, have improved the state's economic outlook.
The state has also received a windfall of federal funding from relief packages approved by Congress, which helped buoy state finances throughout the pandemic.
In July, Mills signed a two-year, $8.5 billion budget that includes pandemic "hazard" payments to workers and a historic level of school funding.