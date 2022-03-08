(The Center Square) – Maine Republicans are pushing for a "speedy return" of surplus revenue to help taxpayers still struggling from the lingering impacts of the pandemic.
Lawmakers have begun deliberations on Gov. Janet Mills' proposed supplemental budget, which calls for returning more than $616 million in surplus tax collections to hundreds of thousands of Mainers in the form of relief checks.
But Republican legislators say there is no need to wait to send checks to taxpayers or provide financial aid for direct-care workers, behavioral health providers and others.
"All of these areas are struggling from the effects of the pandemic and the response to it," Senate Republican Leader Jeffrey Timberlake, R-Androscoggin, said in a statement. "These items can be passed separately from the supplemental budget and provide immediate relief."
Republicans have criticized Mills' relief check proposal as a "campaign stunt," saying it ignores calls for structural tax reform to ease the burden on the state's working families amid high unemployment and record inflation.
"If Democrat leaders do not want to have that discussion, the least we can do is return money to the people now, without delay, to help mitigate the financial burdens being inflicted upon them through government restrictions and runaway inflation," said House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford.
In July, Mills signed a two-year, $8.5 billion budget that included pandemic "hazard" payments to workers and a historic level of school funding.
The Mills' administration says the state's general fund revenues are up by nearly $1.2 billion for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 compared to initial projections.
Two weeks ago, Mills filed a spending plan that calls for devoting $411 million to distributing $500 checks to taxpayers. Mills boosted the proposed relief checks to $750 last week after the Revenue Forecasting Committee upgraded its general fund projections by an estimated $411.6 million for the current two-year budget.
The spending plan also calls for directing surplus revenue to fixing roads and bridges, boosting spending on education and pumping more money into the state's retirement system.
In November, House and Senate GOP leaders floated a proposal for $300 million in income tax relief for individuals who worked during the pandemic. The plan called for providing a tax cut for 2020 by exempting an additional $10,200 in income from state income tax.
But Democrats, who control the Legislature and governor's office, have largely shrugged off the proposal.