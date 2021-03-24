(The Center Square) – Maine Republican lawmakers are ripping Democrats' plans to push through a budget without their support, accusing them of making a partisan power grab.
Democratic legislative leaders have signaled they are seeking to pass a "majority" budget, by the end of the week, that would bypass the normal legislative process for approving the spending package. Under the plan, the two-year $8.3 budget could be approved by a Democratic-controlled committee with a simple majority vote.
But Republicans called the move a "gimmick" and said moving ahead with the budget unilaterally would scuttle any chances of bipartisan cooperation as the legislative session gets underway.
"This is a sad day for Maine and unfair to over 400 towns and cities represented by Republicans, who are now shut out of the budget process,” said Senate Republican Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Androscoggin, said during a news briefing on Wednesday. "After clearly demonstrating that both parties can constructively work together in the midst of a pandemic, Democrats are resorting to the nuclear option, a party-line budget."
Timberlake said Democratic lawmakers have "raised the mythical idea that Republicans want to shut down the government."
"So, instead, they will shut down the government, using this fantasy to justify passing a highly partisan budget with a simple majority of votes," he said at the briefing.
The Legislature can approve a budget with a simple majority vote up until April 1, but after that would need two-thirds vote to pass it. The current budget expires on June 30, so a new spending plan must be approved before July 1 to avoid a government shutdown.
House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, said the political maneuvering by Democrats "destroys" the bipartisan cooperation that Republicans showed recently when they agreed to compromise with Democrats to pass a supplemental budget.
Democrats said their "Back to Basics Budget" proposal wouldn't increase taxes or cut services and would provide the state's businesses and taxpayers with certainty.
In a statement, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said Democrats in the Legislature are determined to move ahead on a budget with or without GOP support.
"Putting the biennial budget off until the final hour would be reckless," Jackson said in a statement. "Mainers are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I’m not interested in doing anything that jeopardizes our health and economic recovery."
House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, said wrapping up the two-year spending package is "the responsible thing to do."
"We need to provide stability and predictability for Maine people and businesses, then deal with the federal aid coming into our state," Fecteau said in a statement.
It's not clear where Gov. Janet Mills stands on the idea of pushing a "majority" budget through the Democratic-controlled Legislature.