(The Center Square) – Maine Republican lawmakers are continuing their push to curb Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' emergency powers amid the ongoing pandemic.
On Monday, the Legislature's Committee on Agriculture Conservation and Forestry/State and Local Government held a public hearing to hear testimony on several GOP-backed proposals that seek to limit or repeal Mills' state of emergency order, which has been in place for more than a year to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
One proposal, filed by House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, would require a two-thirds vote by the Legislature to authorize a state of emergency every 30 days.
Kenneth Frederic of Bristol was one of dozens of people who spoke in support of the proposals on Monday, urging the panel to curtail the governor's emergency powers.
"This power belongs to the Legislature and should be delegated to the governor only long enough to allow the Legislature to meet, debate, and approve any declaration of emergency," he said. "It is the responsibility of the Legislature to continuously review and approve the provisions and any extensions."
Timothy Kelly of Bangor echoed those sentiments and called on lawmakers to "put an end to this egregious abuse of power by the Mills administration."
"The governor has acted unilaterally without the legislative checks and balances," he said. "These powers must come to an end and the power turned back over to the people through our elected representatives - the way our government was intended to run."
Republicans filed a similar proposal as an amendment to a $260 million supplemental budget that would have repealed the governor's powers. But the Democratic-controlled House and Senate rejected the proposal during a two-day legislative session earlier this month.
Under her emergency declaration, Mills has wielded sweeping powers to direct the state government's response to the pandemic. She has issued dozens of orders – from those closing schools, day care centers and other businesses to a stay-at-home advisory and limits on public gatherings – to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mills has extended the emergency powers at least 13 times in the past year, most recently on March 17. The order is only good for a month and Mills must decide whether to extend the restrictions again before April 15, when it is set to expire.
The Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank that supports proposals to limit emergency powers, said the changes would improve government transparency and accountability by "requiring legislators and the governor to convene in public, lay out the facts, and develop a consensus for governing in an extended emergency."
"It is crucial that this authority be vested primarily with the people’s body," Nick Murray, the group's policy analyst, told the panel during Tuesday's hearing. "The principle of separation of powers must not be forgotten, even during an emergency."