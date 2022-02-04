(The Center Square) – Maine saw a spike in child deaths last year, which state officials attribute to the ongoing societal and economic impacts of the pandemic.
The report, released by the state Department of Health and Human Services, said there were 25 deaths of children attributed to abuse or neglect in 2021 – the highest number in the 14 years since the agency began tracking child fatalities. Of the deaths reported to the Office of Child and Families Services last year, 10 were ruled accidental, the report noted.
Last year, Maine was rocked by a series of high-profile child deaths, including several at the hands of their own parents. The surge in child fatalities prompted the Mills administration to call for a review of child welfare laws. The annual report is part of the state's efforts to increase transparency in child deaths.
"Those who work within this system deeply care about children and families, and the recent high-profile cases involving child fatalities have been challenging for our staff and partners, our communities, and our state," the report's authors wrote.
A recent report by Casey Family Services, a national child welfare research organization, identified a number of deficiencies with the state's child protective care system, ranging from staffing shortages to a lack of communication between investigating agencies.
The group recommended improved communication between law enforcement, hospitals and child welfare agencies to investigate allegations of suspected child abuse or neglect, and enlisting more child welfare workers to reduce overall caseloads. It also calls for more engagement between parents and the child welfare system.
"Child welfare agencies are not all knowing, not unlimited in intervention, and cannot predict the future," the report's authors wrote. "With that said, there are lessons that can be learned by the child welfare agency as it moves forward from these tragic events and supports children and families in the future."
There have been at least 143 child deaths in Maine since 2007, according to a report released in September by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Of those, at least 30 were determined by the state's medical examiner to be homicides while 26 were deemed "accidental" and another 18 attributed to sudden unexplained infant death.
The remaining child deaths were a result of co-sleeping, when a sleeping adult accidentally smothers an infant, according to the agency.
Still, the latest HHS report noted that Maine's overall rate of abuse related child fatalities is below the national average.
In fiscal year 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the national rate of child fatalities was 2.5 per 100,000 children. By comparison, Maine's rate was 1.21 deaths per 1000 children, according to the report.
The report also pointed out that the number of children in state custody decreased last year by about 4% following a spike in 2020 that was largely attributed to the pandemic.
"This decline is particularly notable because Maine has seen a steady rise in the number of children in care over the last few years," the report's authors wrote.