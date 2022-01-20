(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 1,198 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Jan. 15, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 410 fewer than in the prior week.
Continuing state jobless claims – which lag behind a week – totaled 7,873 in the week ending Jan. 8. That's 386 more than in the previous week.
Another five new jobless claims were filed for the federal Extended Benefits program, which covers unemployed workers who've tapped out their regular state unemployment benefits.
The extended benefits are one of three federal unemployment programs created by Congress in response to the pandemic. While the programs expired on Sept. 4, jobless workers are still filing claims for benefits.
The weekly report only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
Maine labor officials say the ongoing impact of the pandemic has disrupted normal seasonal buildup and layoff patterns in some sectors of the economy.
The state has distributed more than $2.49 billion in state and federal jobless benefits to nearly 400,000 jobless workers during the pandemic, according to state data.
Maine's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged at 4.8% in November, according to the Maine Department of Labor.
Nationally, new unemployment filings increased with 286,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Jan. 15, reflecting the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the job market. That's 55,000 more than the previous week according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Meanwhile, continuing jobless claims increased nationally by 84,000 to more than 1.63 million for the week that ended Jan. 8, the agency said.
An estimated 2.12 million Americans were still receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Jan. 1, according to the report.