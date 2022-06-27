(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is diverting $8.3 million in federal funding to help the state's seafood industry absorb the impact of rising costs from inflation and new whale protection rules.
The funding, which will be provided by the state Department of Marine Resources, will be used to reimburse commercial fishermen, dealers, processors, and aquaculturists for the cost of their 2022 licenses and associated fees. The department will also waive lease fees for commercial leases this year through a separate process, the Mills administration says.
"Maine’s commercial fishing and seafood industry is a crucial cornerstone of our economy, and they are facing unprecedented increases in costs," Mills said in a statement. "This puts money back in the pockets of Maine’s fishermen, aquaculturists and dealers to help them offset growing business expenses, hopefully providing a small measure of relief for them."
The initial round of payments, totalling $4.2 million, will be mailed by the end of this month for commercial fishermen who purchased their license between Nov. 15 and March 31, according to the Mills administration. Reimbursements for licenses purchased during the remainder of 2022 will be mailed separately.
Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources, said the relief comes at a "critical time" for the industry which continues to struggle with rising costs from record inflation and the impact of federal fishing regulations.
The relief comes as Maine's commercial fishing industry set a new record last year, with a historic haul valued at more than $980 million, according to state data.
Figures from the state Department of Marine Resources show the value of fish landings jumped by more than $350 million between 2020 and 2021, breaking a previous record.
But the record haul comes as concern mounts about the stability of the state's iconic lobster industry amid new federal rules aimed at protecting endangered North Atlantic Right whales.
The new rules, which went into effect in May, require fishermen to make gear modifications to reduce the number of vertical lines in the water and sets a 950-square-mile section of the Gulf of Maine that will be off-limits to traditional lobstering during the lucrative winter months.
Estimates provided by the Maine Lobstermen's Association suggested the required gear modifications and other mandates will cost the industry more than $10 million.
The rules are being challenged in federal court by the commercial fishing industry, but opponents have yet to convince a judge to overturn them.
Maine’s lobster industry is getting more than $17 million in financial support from the federal government as part of a $1.5 trillion omnibus funding package signed by President Joe Biden in March. The spending bill provides $14 million to help lobstermen cover the cost of new gear and equipment upgrades that will be required under the new federal rules.
Maine lawmakers have also approved a $30 million relief fund using federal pandemic money to help the lobster industry cover the cost of complying with the rules and a legal defense fund to help them challenge the rules in court.