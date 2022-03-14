(The Center Square) – Maine insurance regulators have recouped more than $1.3 million from private insurers last year for improper billing and other charges, according to a new report.
The state Consumer Health Care Division, which oversees health, life, long-term care, annuities and disability insurance, said it received more than 3,000 inquiries from consumers and 226 written complaints that prompted investigations.
Collectively, those investigations led to more than $1.1 million in recovered funds last year, according to Eric Cioppa, superintendent of Maine's Bureau of Insurance.
Meanwhile, the Property and Casualty Division, which oversees auto, homeowner and other types of property and liability insurance, fielded at least 1,633 inquiries and 209 written complaints, resulting in $161,865 in recoveries from insurers, Cioppa said.
The complaints received by the state's insurance regulators last year ranged from improper billing, improper or delayed claims processing, improper denial of payment for medical treatment, and illegal insurance sales practices.
In 2020, the insurance bureau recovered an estimated $1.4 million in recouped funds from private insurers.
Meanwhile, the bureau is looking for a new superintendent following Cioppa's recent announcement that he was retiring after a decade as the agency's top official. His last day on the job is April 1.