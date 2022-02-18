(The Center Square) – Maine regulators have opened a probe into the business practices of one of the state's largest utilities amid complaints about poor service and reliability.
The state Public Utilities Commission announced on Thursday that it is conducting an investigation into the management practices of Maine’s investor-owned transmission and distribution utilities, Central Maine Power Company, and its parent company Avangrid.
The commission said the probe will focus on how earnings considerations drive decision-making by CMP and Avangrid, the impact on customers and how to improve regulatory oversight.
"While we have seen improvement in CMPs performance, we want to be sure that it is sustainable," Philip L. Bartlett II, the commission's chairman, said in a statement. "Central to that question is whether decision-making by Avangrid about how to direct resources to CMP is misaligned with ratepayer interests and whether regulatory changes are needed to protect CMPs customers."
But the commission also voted to lift a $12.5 million penalty on the company that had initially been imposed for poor service and billing problems. Commissioners said the company had met its performance targets to improve service and billing issues.
Both companies have been under scrutiny over service issues and a controversial plan to bring Canadian hydropower through the state, which was rejected by voters in November.
Earlier this month, Gov. Janet Mills filed a proposal to overhaul Maine's utility laws that would empower the state to force the sale of power companies for poor service.
The proposal follows Mills' veto of a bill that would have put a question on the November ballot asking voters to approve the creation of a publicly-controlled power company by taking over the sprawling distribution and service areas of CMP and Versant.
Despite her opposition, Mills acknowledged that service by the state's two largest utilities has been "abysmal" and vowed to come up with a better plan to improve it.