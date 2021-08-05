(The Center Square) – Maine regulators are investigating why telecom giant Verizon is running out of "207" area code numbers to assign to new landlines in the state.
The Maine Public Utilities Commission said the state's 207 area code could be exhausted by 2024. The regulatory agency said based on a review of requests for new telephone numbers through Verizon from January 2020 through June 18, 2021, the commission "has reason to question the company's forecasting process for numbering resources."
"While these efforts have kept Maine’s overall number utilization at 37%, the forecasted – rather than actual – use of both block and code resources by Verizon may negate all number conservation efforts by the commission and trigger a new area code for Maine earlier than expected," PUC regulators wrote.
The PUC also has requested that the Federal Communications Commission direct the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to report on the technical, operational and costs of providing more numbers using the 207 area code.
Regulators have given Verizon until August 17 to respond to the investigation and provide requested data on the company's numbering process.
Meanwhile, the state Public Advocate's office is weighing into the investigation, filing a request to intervene in the regulatory case on behalf of telecom consumers.