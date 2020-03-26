(The Center Square) – The deadline for Maine residents to pay their state taxes has been pushed back to July 15, Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday, putting it in line with the federal deadline.
As for filing tax returns, that deadline for Maine was automatically pushed back to July 15 when the federal deadline was changed.
“It is my hope that moving back this deadline will help provide a measure of relief to Maine people who are struggling to make ends meet as a result of COVID-19,” Mills said in a news release. “The Congressional actions in recent days make this move appropriate and practical.”
The news release states that sales taxes and payroll payments remain unchanged.
As of Thursday afternoon, Maine has seen 155 diagnosed cases of coronavirus. But the economic effects of the need to shut down large sectors of the economy have been dramatic, with a spike in unemployment claims that was an almost unthinkable 3,000 percent higher than the previous week.
Meanwhile, the state is making efforts to assist nursing homes having difficulties with keeping up with the needed disinfection procedures.
“[The Department of Health and Human Services] is providing additional payments through MaineCare to support nursing facilities' efforts related to infection control and visitor screening to protect workers and the residents in their care,” a news release from Mills’ office stated. “Nursing facilities may request supplemental reimbursement through an ‘extraordinary circumstance allowance,’ which is available to help facilities address costs associated with unforeseen events outside of their control.”
The reimbursements can be backdated as far back as March 1.
"This support for nursing facilities is just one part of our broader strategy to support medical, behavioral health, and long-term care providers during this rapidly evolving situation," DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. "We're pursuing additional steps to support the health and wellbeing of Mainers who rely on DHHS programs and services."