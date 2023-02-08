(The Center Square) – Bonds featured within the proposed budget were the focus of a Maine committee meeting on Wednesday.
The Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs heard testimony Wednesday morning from Treasurer Henry Beck in regard to Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed biennium 2024-25 budget.
At issue, the treasurer said, are initiatives within Legislative Document 258, the proposed fiscal pact for the next two years, and the funding needed based on current calculations to ensure the state would be able to handle debt service through fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
“Currently, $71.4 million of authorized bonds but unissued or unsold bonds and in projecting that services needs these projects and these initiatives assume an additional $200 million of authorized bonds that would be approved over the next biennium,” Beck told the committee. “This does include the initiative to adjust funding levels and projects. The bonds sales against the $100 million in fiscal year 2024 and this would require an increase in debt services.”
Beck said the debt service costs would be $24 million, and would be an $850,550 increase, which is an increase of 10.9% over the budget. He said the projected costs would carry forward in the supplemental budget and carry a balance of $12.8 million.
Rep. H. Sawin Millett Jr., R-Waterford, asked Beck about the bond issue and what the treasurer thought about what would happen when the bonds “go to the market in June” for the $71.4 million.
Beck said he could check the index to give “more of a sense of what the interest rate might be” and recommended using the 4% assumption “just so we know there is sufficient debt service.”
“We budget, we assume, our higher interest costs and what they will probably be,” Beck said. “We also assume using bonds that is unlikely, frankly, but we typically budget more interest.”
Beck, in response to Millett's query, said that all the projects currently detailed in the budget will be ready in June.
Millett asked Beck if he was projecting $200 million in bonds for funding that would be used for the state’s Department of Transportation and an initiative that would help pay for high school students entering community college. Those students entering a community college on a full-time basis after graduation from high school would be eligible to participate in a state funded program to help pay for schooling.
“I mean we would like to budget assuming there will be further authorizations, first from the Legislature, and the voters,” Beck said.
Beck said the $741 million in bonds have been authorized but not yet sold by the state. He said the vast majority of the bonds are in the transportation sector, and a $10 million bond for the University of Maine.