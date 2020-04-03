(The Center Square) – The state of Maine is ramping up public benefits for its residents in an effort to mitigate the widespread job losses seen as a result of the ongoing stay at home order.
With much of the economy shut down to encourage social distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Maine has set records for unemployment applications in consecutive weeks – as has much of the rest of the country.
The general assistance program, which provides vouchers for basic needs such as food, housing, electricity and medical expenses, is processing all applications under emergency guidelines, which speeds approval for benefits. Also, beneficiaries will only need to apply for renewal every 60 days instead of every 30.
The state is also boosting its payments for SNAP benefits – also known as food stamps – by $11.5 million, on top of the $17.5 million it already had budgeted for April. May’s outlay will also be higher. Interview requirements for SNAP benefits were also waived, with the permission of federal authorities.
The monthly food benefit under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program also will be doubled from $50 to $100 per month from March to July, and TANF beneficiaries can apply for an emergency extension beyond the 60-month lifetime limit.
"These steps will help Maine people feed their families, pay their rent, and meet other basic needs in the face of this pandemic," Gov. Janet Mills said in a news release. "We will continue to take action and push the federal government for approval of strategies to support Maine people during these unprecedented times."
Meanwhile, the state saw a record number of new coronavirus infections diagnosed from Thursday to Friday. The addition of 56 new cases brings the state’s total to 432 since the outbreak began. Another two deaths were reported as well from COVID-19, pushing the state’s total to nine.
Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday that while community spread of the virus has only been documented in a small part of the state, that likely will change.
“At this time there have only been two counties in Maine where we have confirmed the presence of community transmission, and those remain Cumberland and York counties,” he said during his daily news briefing. “We do however continue to expect an increase in cases of COVID-19 across the state both in terms of number as well as geography.”
Shah sought to reassure Mainers that the key to taking control of the outbreak was in their hands if they adhere to self-isolation and social distancing procedures.
“Unlike a dream where your subconscious is in control, or a work of fiction, where the author is in control, we are in a situation where we are in control, even though it may not feel that way,” he said. “We are the ones who are writing the script right now. We are the ones who can control the arc of the story.”
Mills and the state’s congressional delegation issued a joint statement directed toward the Department of Defense expressing their concern about cases of coronavirus infection at Bath Iron Works, a defense contractor.
“We have repeatedly and clearly expressed to the Defense Department our concern for the health and safety of the hardworking men and women at Bath Iron Works and the stability of the defense industrial base in the face of the coronavirus,” they wrote. “The Department’s response, in our estimation, has been inadequate.”
The Maine officials argue that the Defense Department should take a fresh look at contracting guidelines and issue specific, coronavirus-focused rules to help private sector contractors cope with how the pandemic is affecting their industry.