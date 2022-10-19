(The Center Square) – Thousands of Maine businesses will be getting a break on their utility bills beginning this month under a new $7 million relief plan.
Lawmakers approved a bill in April that requires the state Department of Economic and Community Development to provide a one-time credit to qualifying businesses based on their overall energy usage. The state agency says nearly 3,000 businesses will receive the credits.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills, who is seeking reelection in November, said the relief will "help small businesses deal with higher energy prices, delivering a small measure of relief for our business owners."
"We will continue to do all we can to help Maine businesses and Maine people deal with high costs," the Democrat said in a statement.
Under the new relief program, roughly 97% of the eligible small businesses will receive a credit valued at $2,324 from the state's two main utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant, according to the state agency. A small number of large, commercial businesses will receive a credit valued at either $4,647 and up to $6,197, according to state officials.
Maine already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, but the price for home heating oil and natural gas – the fuel for many power plants – has skyrocketed amid supply chain issues, record-high inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine, which has disrupted global energy markets.
Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Aroostook, said while the state doesn't have a "silver bullet" to ease rising energy costs, he believes the credits for businesses "will provide some much-needed relief to the convenience stores, locally-owned grocery stores and dairy farms that need it most."
"In the middle of an energy crisis driven in part by conflict overseas and corporate greed, we must do everything we can to help small business owners," Jackson said.
Mills is facing a challenge in the Nov. 8 election from former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who has criticized her support for clean energy policies, claiming that's the primary reason Maine energy consumers are paying higher costs.
Earlier this year, the Mills administration provided a one-time, $90 credit for more than 90,000 low-income residential utility customers, which were applied to consumer's utility bills over several months. Money for the $8 million rebate program came from the state's share of federal fuel assistance funds.
Both Central Maine Power and Versant have requested rate increases for electricity service next year, which is opposed by Mills and other state leaders.