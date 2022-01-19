(The Center Square) – Maine business groups are pushing back against a legislative proposal that would allow thousands of low-income salaried workers to qualify for overtime pay.
A proposal set to be taken up by the Legislasture's Labor Committee on Thursday would increase the state's current $36,450 per year salary threshold gradually over the next two years to allow more than 28,000 low-income salaried workers to get overtime pay.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, said it would boost pay for thousands of Maine workers who aren't currently eligible for overtime compensation.
"Here is the bottom line: Being salaried should not mean you have to work long hours without compensation," Ross said in recent testimony. "Hardworking Mainers deserve to be paid fairly for the extra hours they put in, regardless of whether they are salaried or hourly workers."
But business groups strongly oppose the move, arguing that it will hurt businesses struggling amid the ongoing pandemic and would ultimately drive up costs for consumers.
David Clough, Maine state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the changes would put Maine among a handful of states that allow overtime threshold higher than the federal level. He said the impact on employers could be "significant" and would drag on the state's economic recovery.
"Cost impacts on affected small employers will occur at a time many employers are attempting to recover from the sudden and several economic shockwaves that pulsed through the Maine economy over the past year," Clough said in testimony.
Ben Lucas, executive director of the Maine Jobs Council, said Maine's business environment is already among the most highly regulated in the nation, which puts business is at an economic disadvantage. He, too, is urging lawmakers to reject the proposal.
"There is no substitute for good jobs and those jobs result from companies that compete successfully to provide goods and services," he said. "Maine can't afford to be more of an outlier than it already is."
Labor leaders say the move is long overdue and that it would also benefit supervisors and low level managers whose jobs currently qualify them as overtime exempt.
"Working people should be compensated for their labor and should not be expected to work for free," Adam Goode, political director of the Maine chapter of the AFL-CIO, said in testimony. "This bill restores overtime pay for workers who have lost that benefit over time."
The state's current overtime threshold is $36,450 annually. Workers who don't earn this amount have to be paid overtime, even if they're classified as a manager or professional. By comparison, the federal overtime threshold is $35,568 a year, or $684 a week.
"This means only 20% of Maine’s salaried workers are eligible for overtime protections," Ross said. "Compare that to 1977, when the salary threshold of $250 per week was enough to allow 66% of Maine’s salaried workers to claim overtime. These Mainers need and deserve overtime protections just as much today as they did in 1977."
In 2019, then President Barack Obama significantly increased the federal threshold to $47,476 a year, but the move was blocked by the federal courts following a challenge by national business groups.
More recently, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has suggested the federal rate is too low and needs to be adjusted in coming years to allow more salaried workers to qualify for overtime.