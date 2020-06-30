(The Center Square) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold and businesses cultivate reopening plans, more are starting to learn about a state program that provides financial assistance to retain workers.
In the Maine Department of Labor’s WorkShare program, which was adopted in 2011, employees continue working at fewer hours instead of being laid off, and also get partial unemployment benefits to make up for lost income; this includes the temporary $600 weekly payment provided through the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, the Portland Press Herald reported.
“It is essentially a layoff aversion program,” Evelyn deFrees, the Labor Department’s director of external affairs, told the Herald. “Broadly, it helps businesses keep the trained workers they have and helps workers stay connected to the jobs they have with the hope there will be a turn for the better for everyone involved.”
Prior to the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus, only three companies were enrolled in the program. Since March 15, about 175 employers have started using it, with 2,300 workers getting WorkShare benefits.
Still, that number is much less than the number of companies seeking help through federal options like the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to businesses that retain workers.
Quincy Hentzel, president and CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, told the Herald she first learned about WorkShare in April while on a call with Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman.
“I have spent the last three years building my team at the chamber; the last thing I wanted to do was lay them off and lose them,” said Hentzel, whose organization has experienced funding concerns amid the impact of virus-related closures and stay-at-home orders.
WorkShare is designed to provide assistance during a temporary economic slowdown. While most plans last from two to six months, deFrees said businesses can remain in the program longer depending on need.