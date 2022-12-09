(The Center Square) – Maine is spending millions of federal dollars to expand high speed internet access in the state's far-flung rural communities.
The state is awarding more than $4 million in grants to local governments and development groups through a pair of programs focused on ensuring "secure, affordable and reliable" broadband service is available throughout the state.
The funds are being distributed by the newly created Maine Connectivity Authority, a quasi-governmental agency tasked with building physical infrastructure, providing grants and loans for broadband projects, and partnering with local governments to expand internet access.
"Investing in staffing and capacity to support broadband and digital inclusion will ensure that the true impact of this generational investment in universal connectivity will be felt by all people and communities in Maine," Maggie Drummond-Bahl, the authority's strategic partnership director, said in a statement.
State officials said the grants will support community-driven broadband solutions to ensure universal connectivity, strengthen and grow the number of partners thinking about digital equity and inclusion, and create increased alignment and coordination between communities, regions, and the state.
Both programs are funded by the Maine Jobs and Recovery Program, and are part of the authority's All-In Program to bring high-speed broadband to over 30,000 homes and businesses in rural and remote areas.
Charles Rudelitch, executive director of the Sunrise County Economic Council, which is getting a more than $200,000 grant, said the money will help wire-up more people in the largely rural county.
"People here need accessible, affordable high-speed internet access, and this investment is an important step in building the networks that will allow Washington County residents to realize the educational, economic, health and other important benefits that high-speed internet can provide," he said.
Maine has consistently received poor grades for broadband coverage, with a recent report by BroadbandNow Research listing it as one of the top 10 worst states for high speed Internet service.
The Federal Communications Commission estimates more than 11% of the state has little or no access to broadband service.
To change that, Maine is getting more than $128 million from the U.S. Treasury Department through the Capital Projects Fund. The fund was created by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in March. The state received its first allocation from the fund totaling $110 million.
In 2020, Gov. Janet Mills directed $5.6 million in federal CARES Act relief money to help pay for new infrastructure for high-speed broadband to students in rural communities, who struggled with a lack of connectivity during the pandemic when schools shifted to remote learning.
Last year, the state's voters approved a $120 million bond bill including $15 million to pay for expanding high-speed internet service in parts of the state.
Nationwide, an estimated 22% of households, or roughly 28 million, lacked high-speed access to the internet from home in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.