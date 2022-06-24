(The Center Square) – Maine leaders are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which could reshape the governor's race ahead of the November elections.
The case stems from a legal challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The high court ruled 6-3 that there is no constitutional right to abortion and said it's now up to states to decide how to handle the issue.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement calling the ruling an "assault on women’s rights and reproductive freedom" and vowed to use her veto pen to block any efforts to tighten restrictions on the procedure in the state.
"This decision is a fundamental assault on women’s rights and on reproductive freedom that will do nothing to stop abortion," she said. "In fact, it will only make abortion less safe and jeopardize the lives of women across the nation."
Mills has signed bills from the Democratic-controlled Legislature to expand access to abortion by authorizing MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, to cover the procedure.
The court ruling is likely to become an issue in the gubernatorial race between Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican who opposes abortion.
LePage issued a statement on Friday reiterating his opposition to using taxpayer dollars for abortions – except in cases of rape, incest and fetal anomolies.
"As the child of a severely dysfunctional family, with domestic abuse that left me homeless, I know my mother faced difficult decisions and I am glad she chose life," LePage said.
To be sure, the high court's ruling has no immediate impact in Maine, where the right to abortion up until a fetus is considered viable outside the womb up to 24 weeks was codified in a 1993 state law.
Republican lawmakers proposed a number of restrictions on abortion in the previous session but they were blocked by the Legislature's Democratic majority.
But women's health advocates worry the ruling will embolden Republicans to push for restrictions on the procedure.
"To be clear, abortion is still legal in Maine, but laws can be changed," said Nicole Clegg, a spokeswman for Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund. "Paul LePage is hostile to abortion rights as are a number of Maine politicians."